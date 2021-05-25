REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 1 MSF Interstate Crossing Industrial Facility in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Interstate Crossing in Fort Worth totals approximately 1 million square feet.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Interstate Crossing, a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Fort Worth. Dallas-based Hunt Southwest developed the property, which provides immediate proximity to Interstates 820 and 35, on a speculative basis. Building features include 40-foot clear heights, 195-foot truck court depths and ample trailer and automobile parking. Jack Fraker, Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thornton and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE represented Hunt Southwest in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed, publicly traded REIT.

