CBRE Negotiates Sale of 103,552 SF Erindale Square Retail Center in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

Located in Colorado Springs, Colo., Erindale Square features 103,552 square feet of retail space.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — CBRE has facilitated the sale of Erindale Square, an open-air retail property in Colorado Springs. A New York City-based investor acquired the property from a Los Angeles-based investor for $12.1 million.

Situated on 6.9 acres at 5881-5975 N. Academy Blvd., the 29-unit Erindale Square features 103,552 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Fodor Billiards, Bill’s Bed and Appliances, Cutting Edge Realtors, HomeFix and The Door Christian Center. At the time of sale, Erindale Square was 90 percent leased, with 10,657 square feet still available. The property also features 0.55 acres of undeveloped land zoned for business.

Parker Brown, Matthew Henrichs and Brad Lyons of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.