REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 110-unit Apartment Complex in Bronxville, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

Avalon-Bronxville

Avalon Bronxville totals 110 units. The property was built in 1999.

BRONXVILLE, N.Y. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Avalon Bronxville, a 110-unit apartment complex located north of New York City in Westchester County. Built in 1999 and renovated in 2012, the property offers amenities such as a fitness center, resident lounge, concierge services, package lockers and outdoor picnic areas. A CBRE team of Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, Travis Langer and Stuart MacKenzie represented the seller, AvalonBay Communities, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a fund managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews