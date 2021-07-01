CBRE Negotiates Sale of 110-unit Apartment Complex in Bronxville, New York

Avalon Bronxville totals 110 units. The property was built in 1999.

BRONXVILLE, N.Y. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Avalon Bronxville, a 110-unit apartment complex located north of New York City in Westchester County. Built in 1999 and renovated in 2012, the property offers amenities such as a fitness center, resident lounge, concierge services, package lockers and outdoor picnic areas. A CBRE team of Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, Travis Langer and Stuart MacKenzie represented the seller, AvalonBay Communities, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a fund managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.