CBRE Negotiates Sale of 110,101 SF Office Portfolio in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of the Novant Healthcare portfolio, a two-building office portfolio totaling 110,101 square feet in Winston-Salem. The portfolio was fully leased at the time of sale to Novant Health and serve as offices for billing, human resources and IT operations for the locally based healthcare system. The two buildings are situated at 480 W. Hanes Mill Road, seven miles north of downtown Winston-Salem, and 2085 Frontis Plaza Blvd., seven miles southwest of downtown Winston-Salem. Lee Asher, Chris Bodnar, Jordan Selbiger, Ryan Lindsley, Sabrina Solomiany, Patrick Gildea, Greg Wilson, Matt Smith and Grayson Hawkins of CBRE represented the seller, RiverOak Investment Corp., in the transaction. Raleigh-based Nova Capital acquired the assets for an undisclosed price.