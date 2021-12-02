REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 111-Unit Multifamily Property in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

QUINCY, MASS. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of The Residences at Munroe Place, a 111-unit multifamily property located in the southern Boston suburb of Quincy. The property was built in 2003 and includes 10,100 square feet of retail space that is leased to Starbucks, JPMorgan Chase, T-Mobile and Miam Miam Macaronerie. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, 1205 Hancock Street LLC, an entity controlled by Structure Tone Equities LLC, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, a joint venture between John M. Corcoran & Co. and an institutional investor.

