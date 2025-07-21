CBRE Negotiates Sale of 116-Unit Apartment Complex in Morris Plains, New Jersey

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of The Highlands at Morris Plains, a 116-unit apartment complex in Northern New Jersey. Built in 2003, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, business center, dog run, outdoor grilling and dining stations and package handling service. Jeffrey Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, a joint venture between Shamah Properties and Sagard Real Estate.