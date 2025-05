WAYNESBORO, PA. — CBRE has negotiates the sale of a 117,951-square-foot shopping center in Waynesboro, located in southern Pennsylvania near the Maryland border. Wayne Heights Mall was 92 percent leased at the time of sale, with German discount grocer Aldi serving as the anchor tenant. Chris Munley, Colin Behr, Ryan Sciullo, Casey Benson Smith, R.J. Mirabile and Michael Pascavis of CBRE brokered the deal. The buyer, seller and sales price were not disclosed.