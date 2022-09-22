CBRE Negotiates Sale of 121-Unit Apartment Complex in Ramsey, Minnesota

ParkView East was built in 2017.

RAMSEY, MINN. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of ParkView East in Ramsey, about 22 miles northwest of downtown Minneapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. The 121-unit apartment complex is located at 14450 Rhinestone St. near a Northstar Commuter rail station. Completed in 2017, the property features a clubhouse, fitness center, dog park and dog wash. Ted Abramson, Abe Appert and Keith Collins of CBRE Minneapolis Multifamily represented the seller, Curtis Capital Group. Partner Apartments was the buyer.