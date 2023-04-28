CBRE Negotiates Sale of 129-Unit Apartment Building in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of The Residences at Keystone Crossing in Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. The buyer, Core Redevelopment, has renamed the 129-unit property as VITRA Apartments. Located at 8785 Keystone Crossing in the heart of the Keystone Crossing submarket, the 12-story building was originally constructed in 1987 as a hotel and converted into apartments in 2012. Residents of the building have access to all the adjacent Sheraton Hotel amenities, including a fitness center, indoor pool, restaurant, bar and public space. Steve LaMotte Jr., Dane Wilson and Ross Wettersten of CBRE represented the seller, Highline Hospitality Partners. PRAXM will manage the asset. The transaction marks the first time that an apartment owner will own the property.