CBRE Negotiates Sale of 136-Unit Spanish Trace Apartments in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Spanish Trace, a 136-unit apartment complex in Irving. Built in 1968, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units, according to Apartments.com. Dallas-based Reap Capital purchased the asset from Lane Star Properties for an undisclosed price. Chris Deuillet and William Hubbard of CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, and William Givens and Robert Siddall of CBRE arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Spanish Trace was 88 percent occupied at the time of sale. The new ownership will implement a value-add program and rebrand the community.