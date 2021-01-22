REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 136,531 SF Office Complex in Wilton, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Office

187-Danbury-Road-Wilton-Connecticut

The office building at 187 Danbury Road in Wilton totals 136,531 square feet.

WILTON, CONN. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a 136,531-square-foot office complex located at 187 Danbury Road in the southern Connecticut city of Wilton. The two-building complex was 47 percent leased at the time of sale and fetched a price of $10.7 million. A CBRE team of Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley, David Gavin, Jeremy Neuer, Gene Pride and Stuart MacKenzie represented the seller, an entity managed by Davis Marcus Partners, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a group led by New York City-based Time Equities.

