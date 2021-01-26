REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 145,950 SF Kuser Industrial Center in Hamilton, New Jersey

Kuser Industrial Center in Hamilton totals 145,950 square feet.

HAMILTON, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Kuser Industrial Center, a 145,950-square-foot industrial property located just outside of Trenton in Hamilton, for $29.6 million. The property is under construction and is expected to be complete in February. Brian Fiumara, Michael Hines, Brad Ruppel and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE represented the seller, Scannell Properties, in the transaction. The buyer was Cohen Asset Management. CBRE will also handling leasing of the property.

