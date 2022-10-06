CBRE Negotiates Sale of 153-Unit Canter Green Apartments in Union, New Jersey

Canter Green in Union, New Jersey, totals 153 units. The property was built in 2021.

UNION, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Canter Green, a 153-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Union. The property was built on six acres in 2021 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, lounges, fitness center, sport simulator, game room and a dog run. Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Zach McHale and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, RMS Cos., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate.