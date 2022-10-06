REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 153-Unit Canter Green Apartments in Union, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Canter-Green-Apartments-Union-New-Jersey

Canter Green in Union, New Jersey, totals 153 units. The property was built in 2021.

UNION, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Canter Green, a 153-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Union. The property was built on six acres in 2021 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, lounges, fitness center, sport simulator, game room and a dog run. Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Zach McHale and Travis Langer of CBRE represented the seller, RMS Cos., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  