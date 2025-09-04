Thursday, September 4, 2025
Highlands Ranch Medical Campus offers 153,858 square feet of medical outpatient space across two buildings at 630 and 640 Plaza Drive (pictured) in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Harbert, Bancroft Sell 153,858 SF Medical Outpatient Campus in Highlands Ranch, Colorado

by Amy Works

HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLO. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Highlands Ranch Medical Campus, a two-building medical outpatient asset in Highlands Ranch. A joint venture between Harbert Management Corp. and Bancroft Capital sold the property to an undisclosed buyer. Terms of the deal were not released. Chris Bodnar, Brannan Knott, Mindy Berman, Zack Holderman, Cole Reethof, Trent Jemmett and Jesse Greshin, Dann Burke, Stephani Gaskins and Anna Schornstein of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Located at 630 and 640 Plaza Drive, Highlands Ranch Medical Campus offers 153,858 square feet of medical outpatient space spread across two buildings. Panorama Orthopedics and Spine Center recently signed a new long-term lease for 31,901 square feet at the campus.

