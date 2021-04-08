REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 154,479 SF Warehouse in Medley, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Medley Light

Medley Light Industrial features 32-foot clear heights, a rear loading configuration with dock-high doors, 120-foot truck court depths, ESFR sprinklers and 8 percent overall office finish.

MEDLEY, FLA. — CBRE has executed the sale of Medley Light Industrial, a 154,479-square-foot warehouse located at 14001 NW 112th Ave. in Medley. TA Realty, a Boston-based institutional investor, purchased the facility, which was 24 percent leased at the time of sale. Christian Lee, Chris Riley and José Lobón of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between EverWest Real Estate Investors and TRX Investments, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Medley Light Industrial features 32-foot clear heights, a rear loading configuration with dock-high doors, 120-foot truck court depths, ESFR sprinklers and 8 percent overall office finish.

Amy Julian, Royce Rose, Devin White and David Albert of CBRE assisted in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  