CBRE Negotiates Sale of 154,479 SF Warehouse in Medley, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Medley Light Industrial features 32-foot clear heights, a rear loading configuration with dock-high doors, 120-foot truck court depths, ESFR sprinklers and 8 percent overall office finish.

MEDLEY, FLA. — CBRE has executed the sale of Medley Light Industrial, a 154,479-square-foot warehouse located at 14001 NW 112th Ave. in Medley. TA Realty, a Boston-based institutional investor, purchased the facility, which was 24 percent leased at the time of sale. Christian Lee, Chris Riley and José Lobón of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between EverWest Real Estate Investors and TRX Investments, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Medley Light Industrial features 32-foot clear heights, a rear loading configuration with dock-high doors, 120-foot truck court depths, ESFR sprinklers and 8 percent overall office finish.

Amy Julian, Royce Rose, Devin White and David Albert of CBRE assisted in the transaction.