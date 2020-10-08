CBRE Negotiates Sale of 158-Unit Bella Vista Park Apartment Community in Dallas

DALLAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Bella Vista Park, a 158-unit apartment community located at 2700 N. Buckner Blvd. in northeast Dallas. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, playground, an outdoor picnic area and onsite laundry facilities. Chris Deuillet and William Hubbard of CBRE represented the seller, Dallas-based AmeriCan Multifamily Alliance Group, in the transaction. Private investor Justin Li acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.