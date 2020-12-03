REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 160-Unit Monterey Apartments in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Monterey-Apartments-Irving-Texas

Monterey Apartments in Irving totals 160 units. The property was built in 1971.

IRVING, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Monterey Apartments, a 160-unit multifamily community in Irving. The property was built in 1971, offers a pool and a playground and was 73 percent occupied at the time of sale. Chris Deuillet and William Hubbard of CBRE represented the seller, Plano-based Elmstone Group, in the transaction. The buyer was Forney, Texas-based BeazWorkz Investing.

