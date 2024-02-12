Monday, February 12, 2024
Reacor Ltd. purchased Lexington Hills.
CBRE Negotiates Sale of 168-Unit Multifamily Property in Eagan, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

EAGAN, MINN. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Lexington Hills, a 168-unit multifamily property in the Minneapolis suburb of Eagan. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1988, the community is located at 4116 Lexington Ave. South and comprises seven buildings. Floor plans average 723 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, grilling area, playground, pool and laundry facilities. Ted Abramson, Keith Collins and Abe Appert of CBRE represented the seller, Monument Frozen Tundra LLC. Reacor Ltd. was the buyer.

