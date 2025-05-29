CBRE Negotiates Sale of 180-Unit Multifamily Community in St. Peters, Missouri

ST. PETERS, MO. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of The Station St. Peters, a 180-unit multifamily community in the western St. Louis suburb of St. Peters. Built in 2024, the property features a range of one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 870 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, coffee bar and outdoor grilling area. Matt Bukhshtaber of CBRE represented the seller, Mia Rose Holdings LLC. Nick Santangelo, Bruce Francis, Shaun Moothart, Bob Ybarra, Doug Birrell, Anna Britt and Amber Coleman of CBRE arranged a $21.7 million acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer, Oregon-based Bonaventure. The 10-year loan features a fixed interest rate and interest-only payments for the full term.