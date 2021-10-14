REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 1,824-Unit Parkside at Craig Ranch Apartments in Metro Dallas

The sale of Parkside at Craig Ranch, a 1,824-unit community in McKinney, marks the largest single-asset multifamily transaction in Texas history, according to the CBRE team that handled the deal.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Parkside at Craig Ranch, a 1,824-unit apartment community in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The community was built in five phases between 2013 and 2021 within the 2,200-acre Craig Ranch master-planned development. The five phases total approximately 1.5 million square feet of net rentable space and feature an onsite convenience store, multiple fitness centers and a centralized workroom with private offices. Danny Baker, Johnathan Makus, Nita Stewart, Chandler Sims, Kevin O’Boyle and Mikey Bryant with CBRE represented the seller, Columbus Realty Partners, in the transaction. Mike Bryant, Jon Wooton and Kathryn Womble, also with CBRE, arranged a $242 million acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer, funds sponsored by Harbert Management Corp.

