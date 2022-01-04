CBRE Negotiates Sale of 182,500 SF Distribution Center in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Mercantile Distribution Center 40, a 182,500-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth. New Jersey-based Faropoint purchased the property from Austin-based Marbella Interests LLC for an undisclosed price. Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thornton and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of the seller. Mercantile Distribution Center 40 was fully leased to a single, unnamed tenant at the time of sale.