Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Sawyer Point Building in Cincinnati’s central business district was originally built in 1916.
AcquisitionsMidwestOfficeOhio

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 182,700 SF Office Building in Downtown Cincinnati

by Kristin Harlow

CINCINNATI — CBRE has negotiated the sale of the Sawyer Point Building, a 182,700-square-foot office building in Cincinnati’s central business district. Matrix Holdings LLC purchased the property from Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Co. CBRE’s Steve Timmel, Will Roberts, John Eckert and Travis Likes represented the seller. Building amenities include a rooftop deck, two-story atrium, fitness center, conference center, electric vehicle charging stations, a self-service Company Kitchen market and a 100-stall, underground parking garage. Originally built in 1916, the four-story property was converted into office use in 2001 and underwent renovations from 2020 to 2024.

You may also like

LV Collective, Kayne Anderson Buy 797-Bed Student Housing...

ML Realty Partners Acquires 105,975 SF Industrial Building...

Avison Young Brokers Sale of Two Industrial Flex...

Brixton Capital Sells Pavilion Shopping Center in Vista,...

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates Sale of 110,485 SF...

United Way of Greater Houston Acquires 51,900 SF...

Advanced Real Estate Buys 104-Unit Newhope Village Apartment...

American Signature Furniture Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy...

Marcus & Millichap Secures $38M Acquisition Loan for...