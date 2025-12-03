CBRE Negotiates Sale of 182,700 SF Office Building in Downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — CBRE has negotiated the sale of the Sawyer Point Building, a 182,700-square-foot office building in Cincinnati’s central business district. Matrix Holdings LLC purchased the property from Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Co. CBRE’s Steve Timmel, Will Roberts, John Eckert and Travis Likes represented the seller. Building amenities include a rooftop deck, two-story atrium, fitness center, conference center, electric vehicle charging stations, a self-service Company Kitchen market and a 100-stall, underground parking garage. Originally built in 1916, the four-story property was converted into office use in 2001 and underwent renovations from 2020 to 2024.