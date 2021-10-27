CBRE Negotiates Sale of 184-Unit Multifamily Property in Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

ORLANDO, FLA. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Shoreview at Baldwin Park, a 184-unit apartment complex in Orlando. Michael Regan, Francesco Carriera, Jeff Gray and Chip Wooten of CBRE represented both the buyer, an entity doing business as FP Baldwin Park LLC, and the sellers, NorthEnd Equities and Residential Management Inc., in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Located at 1001 Shoreview Drive, Shoreview at Baldwin Park is a garden-style community featuring a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans, as well as 28 loft/townhouse units averaging 783 square feet. At the time of sale, 174 units had received interior renovations, including new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, resurfaced counters, vinyl flooring and paint. All of the units feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, nine-foot ceilings and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park and a barbeque area. The property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Shoreview at Baldwin Park is nearby to many retailers and restaurants along East Colonial Drive, as well as The Cady Way Trail, a paved biking, jogging and walking path with a 2.5-mile trail loop around Lake Baldwin.