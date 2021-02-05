CBRE Negotiates Sale of 198-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Norwalk, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

Berkeley at Waypointe in Norwalk totals 129 units.

NORWALK, CONN. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a 198-unit multifamily portfolio in the coastal Connecticut city of Norwalk. The portfolio consists of the 129-unit Berkeley at Waypointe Apartments and the 69-unit Quincy Lofts. Jeffrey Dunne, Gene Pride, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin and Eric Apfel of CBRE represented the owner, Alex. Brown Realty, while also procuring the buyer, Invictus Real Estate Partners.