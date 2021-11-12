REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 199,310 SF Grande Commons Office Building in Northern New Jersey

Grande Commons in Bridgewater, New Jersey, totals 199,310 square feet.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Grande Commons, a 199,310-square-foot office building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Bridgewater. Jeff Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin, Travis Langer and Zach McHale of CBRE represented the seller, American Equity Partners, in the transaction. At the time of sale, the building was 82 percent leased to tenants in the pharmaceutical, engineering, finance and legal services sectors. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

