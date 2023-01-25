CBRE Negotiates Sale of 20,000 SF Office Building in Chicago’s West Loop

CHICAGO — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a 20,000-square-foot office building in Chicago’s West Loop for an undisclosed price. Located at 1218 W. Adams St., the property served as the Chicago headquarters of the Boy Scouts of America’s Pathway to Adventure Council since 1995. Tom Svoboda and Phil DeBoer of CBRE represented the seller, the Boy Scouts of America’s Pathway to Adventure Council. The buyer, Kensington School, plans to redevelop the building. Svoboda also represented the Boy Scouts in purchasing an 8,200-square-foot office suite at 1100 W. Washington Blvd. in Chicago’s West Loop.