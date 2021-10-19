CBRE Negotiates Sale of 202,140 SF Industrial Property Near DFW International Airport

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DFW North Logistics Center in Grapevine totals 202,140 square feet. The property was built in 2008.

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a 202,140-square-foot industrial property located near Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport in Grapevine. DFW North Logistics Center consists of two buildings that were constructed in 2008 and feature 21- to 30-foot clear heights and parking space for up to 100 trailers. Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thornton and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of Olympus Ventures, in the transaction. Boston-based STAG Industrial purchased the asset, which was fully leased at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price.