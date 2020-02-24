CBRE Negotiates Sale of 213,370 SF Hanson Industrial Portfolio in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of the Hanson portfolio, a collection of three industrial buildings totaling 213,370 square feet in El Paso. The sale included 35 acres of developable land. Arturo De la Mora of CBRE represented the seller, private investor Russell Hanson, in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between Massachusetts-based Equity Industrial Partners and New York City-based Raith Capital Partners.