The Hangar on Emerson was built in 2023.
CBRE Negotiates Sale of 218-Unit Apartment Complex in Greenwood, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

GREENWOOD, IND. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of The Hangar on Emerson in Greenwood, a southern suburb of Indianapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2023 and located at 1140 Emerson Pointe Drive, the 218-unit apartment complex features a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,006 square feet. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, courtyards, a clubhouse, fitness center, yoga room and pet park. CBRE’s Hannah Ott, George Tikijian, Cam Benz, Claire Bullard and Ryan Stockamp represented the seller, The Garrett Cos. Railfield Partners was the buyer.

