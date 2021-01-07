REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 220-Unit Avalon Cohasset Apartments Near Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Avalon-Cohasset-Massachusetts

Avalon Cohasset is located less than six miles from the Hingham Shipyard and the ferry that goes directly to Boston’s Rowes Wharf.

COHASSET, MASS. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Avalon Cohasset, a 220-unit apartment community located about 25 miles southeast of Boston. The property consists of 34 buildings on 61 acres and features 14 different floor plans with an average unit size of 1,333 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a resident clubhouse. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin represented the seller, Avalon Bay Communities, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, TruAmerica Multifamily, in its first acquisition in the greater Boston market.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  