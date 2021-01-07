CBRE Negotiates Sale of 220-Unit Avalon Cohasset Apartments Near Boston

Avalon Cohasset is located less than six miles from the Hingham Shipyard and the ferry that goes directly to Boston’s Rowes Wharf.

COHASSET, MASS. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Avalon Cohasset, a 220-unit apartment community located about 25 miles southeast of Boston. The property consists of 34 buildings on 61 acres and features 14 different floor plans with an average unit size of 1,333 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a resident clubhouse. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin represented the seller, Avalon Bay Communities, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, TruAmerica Multifamily, in its first acquisition in the greater Boston market.