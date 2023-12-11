Monday, December 11, 2023
Sutton-Landing-at-Mount Sinai-Long-Island
Sutton Landing at Mount Sinai on Long Island totals 225 units. The property was completed in 2021.
CBRE Negotiates Sale of 225-Unit Active Adult Property in Mount Sinai, New York

by Taylor Williams

MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Sutton Landing at Mount Sinai, a 225-unit active adult property located in the Long Island community of Mount Sinai. Built in 2021 by Long Island-based B2K Development, Sutton Landing at Mount Sinai features a apartments and single-family rentals for residents age 55 and over. Amenities include a pool, pickleball courts, putting greens, fitness center with yoga and Pilates studios, massage room, game room, a lounge area with a sports bar, catering kitchen and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Aron Will, John Sweeny and Scott Bray of CBRE represented B2K Development and its partner, Chicago-based Harrison Street, in the transaction and procured the buyer, New York-based Fairfield Properties. A CBRE team of Shawn Rosenthal, Jason Gaccione, Jake Salkovitz, Aron Will, Matthew Kuronen and Michael Cregan arranged Freddie Mac acquisition financing for the deal.

