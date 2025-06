SOMERSET, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Cottontail Logistics Center, a 236,000-square-foot industrial property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Somerset. The two-building property was completed in 2024 and features a clear height of 36 feet, 65 loading docks and 98 car parking spaces. Brian Fiumara and Elli Klapper of CBRE brokered the transaction. Cottontail Logistics Center was fully leased at the time of sale.