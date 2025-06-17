CBRE Negotiates Sale of 249-Unit Apartment Complex in Westborough, Massachusetts

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Parc Westborough, a 249-unit apartment complex located about 35 miles west of Boston. The four-story building was constructed in 2016 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,008 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller, Utah-based Cottonwood Residential, in the transaction. CBRE also procured the buyer, an undisclosed institutional investor.