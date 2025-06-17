Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Parc-Westborough
Parc Westborough in metro Boston totals 249 units. The property was built in 2016.
AcquisitionsMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 249-Unit Apartment Complex in Westborough, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Parc Westborough, a 249-unit apartment complex located about 35 miles west of Boston. The four-story building was constructed in 2016 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,008 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller, Utah-based Cottonwood Residential, in the transaction. CBRE also procured the buyer, an undisclosed institutional investor.

You may also like

Encore Enterprises Buys 61,356 SF Medical Office Building...

Gayle Benson to Acquire 27-Story Office Tower in...

Stonemont Financial Sells 234,133 SF Distribution Center in...

Stream Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 60,486 SF...

Legacy Realty Negotiates Sale of 132,737 SF Shopping...

Partnership Breaks Ground on $75M Academic Project in...

Goodyear Investments Acquires 10,513 SF Retail Property in...

Tova Capital, Shopton Capital Buy Retail Building in...

Industrial Outdoor Ventures Purchases 4.4-Acre Storage Site in...