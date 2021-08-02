REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 25,350 SF Office Building in Tucson

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

Mister Car Wash occupies the 25,350-square-foot office building at 222 E. Fifth St. in Tucson, Ariz.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — CBRE has arranged the sale of an office building located at 222 E. Fifth St. in Tucson. 222 Building LLC sold the property to 222 Tucson LP for $8.9 million.

Bryce Horner of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Originally constructed in 1952 and redeveloped in 2014, the three-story property features 25,350 square feet of Class A office space. Mister Car Wash (NYSE: MCW), which went public in June, utilizes the property as its corporate headquarters.

