Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Latitude at Godley Station was built in 2015 in Pooler, Ga. The buyer, Atlas Real Estate Partners, plans to invest in capital improvements to the 256-unit community.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 256-Unit Latitude at Godley Station Apartments Near Savannah

by John Nelson

POOLER, GA. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Latitude at Godley Station, a 256-unit apartment community located at 1502 Benton Blvd. in Pooler, a suburb of Savannah. The property was built in 2015 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 734 to 1,494 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, pool, fitness center, lounge, game room, picnic area, car wash area, laundry facilities and a pet play area.

Jim Sewell and Dave Lansbury of CBRE’s Charleston office, along with Erika Maston of the firm’s Savannah office, brokered the transaction. Atlas Real Estate Partners purchased Latitude at Godley Station and plans to invest in capital improvements. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

Realty Capital Residential Begins Leasing 275-Unit Multifamily Project...

Bridgeview Acquires 214-Unit Apartment Complex in Dallas Design...

Colliers Mortgage Provides Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Concord Summit Capital Arranges $122M Construction Financing for...

Joint Venture to Develop 330-Unit Apartment Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.9M Sale of Miami...

Atlanta Property Group Purchases 50,000 SF Industrial Building...

Thomas Park Investments Buys 125,000 SF Healthcare Property...

Lupe Development, Wall Cos. Open 143-Unit Affordable Housing...