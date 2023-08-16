CBRE Negotiates Sale of 256-Unit Latitude at Godley Station Apartments Near Savannah

POOLER, GA. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Latitude at Godley Station, a 256-unit apartment community located at 1502 Benton Blvd. in Pooler, a suburb of Savannah. The property was built in 2015 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 734 to 1,494 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, pool, fitness center, lounge, game room, picnic area, car wash area, laundry facilities and a pet play area.

Jim Sewell and Dave Lansbury of CBRE’s Charleston office, along with Erika Maston of the firm’s Savannah office, brokered the transaction. Atlas Real Estate Partners purchased Latitude at Godley Station and plans to invest in capital improvements. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.