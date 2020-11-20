CBRE Negotiates Sale of 272-Unit Bella Vista Apartments in East Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Bella Vista Apartments, a 272-unit multifamily community located at 3402 S. Buckner Blvd. in East Dallas. Built between 1985 and 1987, the property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, business center and a resident clubhouse. Austin-based GVA Management purchased the property from Canada-based AmeriCan Multifamily Alliance Group for an undisclosed price. Chris Deuillet, William Hubbard, Jeff Kunitz and Mike Canori of CBRE brokered the deal. GVA Management plans to rehabilitate the property, which was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale.