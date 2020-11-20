REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 272-Unit Bella Vista Apartments in East Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Bella-Vista-Creek

Bella Vista Creek in Dallas totals 272 units. The property was built between 1985 and 1987.

DALLAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Bella Vista Apartments, a 272-unit multifamily community located at 3402 S. Buckner Blvd. in East Dallas. Built between 1985 and 1987, the property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, business center and a resident clubhouse. Austin-based GVA Management purchased the property from Canada-based AmeriCan Multifamily Alliance Group for an undisclosed price. Chris Deuillet, William Hubbard, Jeff Kunitz and Mike Canori of CBRE brokered the deal. GVA Management plans to rehabilitate the property, which was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  