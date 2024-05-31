Friday, May 31, 2024
CBRE Negotiates Sale of 282-Unit Multifamily Property in Woodbury, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

WOODBURY, MINN. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of The Barrington, a 282-unit multifamily property in the Minneapolis suburb of Woodbury. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is located at 7255 Guider Drive near I-494, Woodbury Village shopping center and Tamarack Nature Preserve, a 150-acre city park. Built in 1998 to 2001, the community features a range of one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 932 square feet. Amenities include two heated pools, two community rooms, a fitness center in each building, cybercafe and dog park. Keith Collins, Abe Appert, Ted Abramson and Danny Baker of CBRE represented the seller, Tilden Fundamental Barrington Apartments LLC. The buyer was Nuveen Global Investments LLC.

