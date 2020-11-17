REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 283,500 SF SoPhi Logistics Center in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

SoPhi Logistics Center in Philadelphia totals 283,000 square feet.

PHILADELPHIA — CBRE has negotiated the sale of SoPhi Logistics Center, a 283,500-square-foot industrial property located at 2400 Weccacoe Ave. in Philadelphia. Michael Hines, Brian Fiumara, Brad Ruppel and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE represented the seller, Wharton Industrial Partners, which acquired the asset in 2019 and implemented a capital improvement program. The property was originally built in 1970 and was fully occupied at the time of sale. The buyer was not disclosed.

