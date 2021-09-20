REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 387,838 SF Harris Ridge Business Center in North Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Harris-Ridge-Business-Park-Austin

Harris Ridge Business Park in Austin totals 387,838 square feet across five buildings. The property was fully leased at the time of sale.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Harris Ridge Business Center, a 387,838-square-foot industrial park in North Austin. Harris Ridge consists of five buildings that were constructed in phases between 2008 and 2021. The park was fully leased at the time of sale to a roster of 11 tenants with an average suite size of 32,392 square feet. Boston-based TA Realty purchased the property from Austin-based HPI Real Estate Services for an undisclosed price. Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thornton and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of HPI.

