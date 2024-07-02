CBRE Negotiates Sale of 400-Unit The Blake Multifamily Development in Phoenix

PHOENIX — CBRE has arranged the sale of The Blake, a multifamily community currently under development in Phoenix. A venture between StreetLights Residential and an affiliate of RED Development sold the asset to a venture between RXR and Korman Communities for an undisclosed price.

Slated for completion in early 2025, The Blake will offer 400 apartments featuring 10-foot ceilings with coves in the living rooms; wood-style flooring in living areas and bedrooms; tile flooring in bathrooms; both granite and quartz countertop design options in bathrooms; walk-in closets; washers/dryers; energy-efficient stainless steel appliances; custom cabinetry and hardware; and Sonos speaker systems in all units.

Community amenities will include a clubhouse with library, dining room, coffee bar, conference rooms, co-working stations and TV seating areas. The private resident bar includes a roll-up window leading to outdoor seating around a resort-style pool and spa area with cabanas, fire features, televisions, barbecue grills and dining areas.

The Blake is part of the mixed-use project being developed on the former Paradise Valley Mall site.

Matt Pesch, Asher Gunter, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the sellers in the transaction.