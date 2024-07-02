Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Blake-Phoenix-AZ
Slated for completion in early 2025, The Blake will feature 400 apartments, a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center and co-working stations.
AcquisitionsArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 400-Unit The Blake Multifamily Development in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — CBRE has arranged the sale of The Blake, a multifamily community currently under development in Phoenix. A venture between StreetLights Residential and an affiliate of RED Development sold the asset to a venture between RXR and Korman Communities for an undisclosed price.

Slated for completion in early 2025, The Blake will offer 400 apartments featuring 10-foot ceilings with coves in the living rooms; wood-style flooring in living areas and bedrooms; tile flooring in bathrooms; both granite and quartz countertop design options in bathrooms; walk-in closets; washers/dryers; energy-efficient stainless steel appliances; custom cabinetry and hardware; and Sonos speaker systems in all units.

Community amenities will include a clubhouse with library, dining room, coffee bar, conference rooms, co-working stations and TV seating areas. The private resident bar includes a roll-up window leading to outdoor seating around a resort-style pool and spa area with cabanas, fire features, televisions, barbecue grills and dining areas.

The Blake is part of the mixed-use project being developed on the former Paradise Valley Mall site.

Matt Pesch, Asher Gunter, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the sellers in the transaction.

You may also like

Stream Breaks Ground on 135-Acre Data Center Campus...

Wilks Development Underway on Redevelopment of Historic Fort...

Vanguard Real Estate Arranges Sale of 54-Unit CoHo...

NRP Group, Marshall Heights Break Ground on 115-Unit...

BBX Logistics, FRP Development to Develop 182,000 SF...

IPA Capital Markets Arranges $30.5M Construction Financing for...

Bradford Allen, Clark Construction Top Out Phase I...

John Deere Purchases 234 Acres in Northwest Indiana,...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 92,509 SF Retail Property...