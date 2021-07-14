CBRE Negotiates Sale of 402-Unit Parc Grove Apartments in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

Parc Grove Apartments in Stamford totals 402 units.

STAMFORD, CONN. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Parc Grove Apartments, a 402-unit, newly renovated apartment community in downtown Stamford. Residences feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a clubroom with a fireplace lounge, resort-style pool, two-story fitness center and cross training room and an indoor basketball court. Jeffrey Dunne, David Gavin, Gene Pride, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley and Eric Apfel of CBRE represented the seller, an undisclosed global real estate investment advisor, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Pacific Urban Residential LLC.