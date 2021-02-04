CBRE Negotiates Sale of 40,900 SF Industrial Building in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a 40,900-square-foot industrial building located at 3440 Bartram Ave. in Philadelphia. The property was built in 1980 and is located near Interstate 95 and Philadelphia International Airport. Michael Kane and Les Haggett of CBRE, along with Vincent Jolly of CVA Commercial Group, represented the seller, the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which has owned and occupied the building since 1990. Alliance HSP purchased the asset for $3.6 million.