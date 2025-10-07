Tuesday, October 7, 2025
CBRE Negotiates Sale of 43-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Newark

by Taylor Williams

NEWARK, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of two multifamily buildings totaling 43 units in Newark. The building at 66-68 Garside St. consists of 20 gut-renovated units and 3,000 square feet of commercial space. The building at 536-540 Central Ave. is being redeveloped to house 23 loft-style units in addition to 4,000 square feet of retail space. Richard Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, and Zach McHale of CBRE represented the seller, locally based alternative asset management company Napier Park Global Capital, in the deal.

