CBRE Negotiates Sale of 458,707 SF Logistics Property in Seattle’s SeaTac Region

BURIEN, WASH. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Seattle Gateway I and II, two Class A logistics facilities in Burien. Totaling 458,707 square feet, the assets are located at 14237 Des Moines Way South and 1021 S. 146th St. The property is located directly north of SeaTac International Airport and offers immediate access to state routes 518 and 509.

Constructed in 2018 by Panattoni, the facilities feature flexible suite configurations for tenants ranging from 50,000 square feet to 250,000 square feet, 30- to 36-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, LED lighting, 1,200 to 2,000 amps of power, 86 dock-high doors and 130- to 233-foot truck courts. At the time of sale, the portfolio was fully leased to four tenants.

Brett Hartzell and Chris Reeves of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.