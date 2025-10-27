CBRE Negotiates Sale of 46,527 SF Stewart Plaza Office Property in Upland, California

UPLAND, CALIF. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Stewart Plaza, a Class A office property located at 440 N. Mountain Ave. in Upland. A partnership between a local investor and a medical group acquired the asset from Stewart Plaza Owner LLC for $9 million. Sammy Cemo, Austin Reuland, Anthony DeLorenzo and Bryan Johnson of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. The three-story, 46,527-square-foot property has recently undergone more than $1 million in renovations, including a roof replacement, elevator modernization, HVAC replacements, lobby upgrades, new lobby and exterior furniture and a new digital directory.