CBRE Negotiates Sale of 550-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

The self-storage facility at 2401 E. Ben White Blvd. in Austin consists of 52,303 net rentable square feet across 550 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a 550-unit self-storage facility in Austin. Public Storage currently operates the facility, which comprises 52,303 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Nick Walker and Nate Holash led a CBRE team that represented the seller, global investment firm KKR, in the transaction. Utah-based REIT Extra Space Storage purchased the facility for an undisclosed price.