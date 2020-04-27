REBusinessOnline

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 61,000 SF Industrial Property in Sherman, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

SHERMAN, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a 61,000-square-foot, three-building industrial property located at 2709, 2713 and 2717 Fallon Drive in the North Texas city of Sherman. Jared Aubrey, Michael Austry and Johnny Dunn of CBRE represented the buyer, Fallon Industrial LLC, in the transaction. The seller was Datavault Joint Venture.

