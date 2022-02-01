CBRE Negotiates Sale of 622,814 SF Industrial Building in Tulsa

The Port City Metals Services building in Tulsa totals 622,814 square feet.

TULSA, OKLA. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of a 622,814-square-foot industrial building in Tulsa that is fully occupied by Port City Metals Services. Built on 50 acres in 1950, the property features 35-foot clear heights, 70-plus parking spaces and 32,838 square feet of office space. Dwayne Flynn and Ryan Shaffer of CBRE represented the seller, an entity doing business as 1315 LLC, in the transaction. Radix Equity LLC purchased the asset for $13 million.