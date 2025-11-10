Monday, November 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Mills Creek was built in 2019.
AcquisitionsBuild-to-RentMidwestMinnesotaSingle-Family Rental

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 66-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Maple Grove, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Mills Creek, a 66-unit build-to-rent community in the Twin Cities suburb of Maple Grove. Curtis Capital Group purchased the property from a joint venture between Watermark and PCCP for an undisclosed amount. CBRE’s Ted Abramson, Keith Collins and Abe Appert represented the seller. Built in 2019, the asset features detached homes averaging 1,679 square feet. Amenities include a clubroom, business center, pool, dog park, fitness center, community garden and walking trails.

You may also like

Woda Cooper, Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Open 50-Unit...

Interra Realty Arranges Two Multifamily Sales Totaling $10.6M...

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 42,780 SF...

BioLabs Signs 16,000 SF Lease at Two Discovery...

Outrigger, Longpoint Sell 304,576 SF Industrial Building in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 86,904 SF...

Summit Properties Buys 500,000 SF Office Building in...

JLL Arranges $28M Sale of Brooklyn Commercial Property...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 63,392 SF Shopping Center...