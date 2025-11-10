CBRE Negotiates Sale of 66-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Maple Grove, Minnesota

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Mills Creek, a 66-unit build-to-rent community in the Twin Cities suburb of Maple Grove. Curtis Capital Group purchased the property from a joint venture between Watermark and PCCP for an undisclosed amount. CBRE’s Ted Abramson, Keith Collins and Abe Appert represented the seller. Built in 2019, the asset features detached homes averaging 1,679 square feet. Amenities include a clubroom, business center, pool, dog park, fitness center, community garden and walking trails.