CBRE Negotiates Sale of 690-Unit Keystone at Castle Hills Apartments in Metro Dallas

Keystone at Castle Hills in Carrollton totals 690 units. The property was built in 1988.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Keystone at Castle Hills, a 690-unit multifamily property in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1988 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, resident clubhouse with a coworking lounge and outdoor grilling areas. Danny Baker, Nita Stewart, Chandler Sims and Kevin O’Boyle of CBRE represented the seller, Acre Valley Real Estate Capital, in the transaction. Miami-based Starwood Capital Group purchased the property for an undisclosed price.